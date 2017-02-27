Country star Thomas Rhett coming to Evansville

Country music star Thomas Rhett will be performing in Evansville.

According to a press release, Rhett will bring his "2017 Home Team Tour" with special guests Old Dominion and Walker Hayes to Ford Center on Sept. 28. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10:00 a.m. on TicketMaster and the Ford Center box office.

Rhett is known for chart-topping hits including "Die a Happy Man," and his recent single, "Star of the Show."

