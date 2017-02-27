Man found hiding in woods after deadly Wabash Co. wreck, deputies say

A man is in jail after deputies say he was found hiding after a deadly wreck in Wabash County.

According to the sheriff's office, around 8:20 Sunday night deputies were sent to check out a wreck on Highway 1, just south of E 920 Ln., in the area of the Sugar Creek subdivision.

The sheriff's office says one of the two vehicles involved in the crash was on fire when deputies got to the scene and firefighters had to put out the flames. But, after the fire was out, deputies didn't find anyone in the vehicle.

The driver of the other car, 67-year old-Phillip E. Orr, of Grayville, was taken to Wabash General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Firefighters then searched a wooded area to the south of the wreck scene and found a man, later identified as Omar Natividad Guiterrez, of Mt. Carmel, hiding there.

Guiterrez was taken to Deaconess Hospital by a second ambulance.

The sheriff's office says their investigation shows that Guiterrez was heading north on Highway 1 in the southbound lane. A witness told deputies that they had to move out of the way of Guiterrez's vehicle, which then slammed into Orr's car head-on.

Guiterrez was arrested Monday morning on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody by the Evansville Police Department and is currently being held in the Vanderburgh Co. Jail on $500,000 bond.

The Wabash County Sheriff's Office is awaiting Guiterrez to sign extradition.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.