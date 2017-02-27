Report: Man broke into Rite Aid; was huffing air dusters in restroom

A man is in jail after a police say he broke into a Henderson business over the weekend.

According to a police report, officers responded to the Rite Aid in the 1300 block of Second St. after the manager reported that he had found a man inside the men's restroom when he opened the store Sunday morning.

Police say the man, 26-year-old Donald Harmon Jr., of Sebree, had been huffing several cans of air duster.

Harmon was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center. He is charged with burglary, shoplifting and public intoxication.

