Madisonville man accused of killing high school athlete

Deputies arrested a Madisonville man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Caldwell County.

20-year-old Deshaun Palmer, also known as "Shaun P," is accused of killing De'Aryn Hamilton of Princeton, Kentucky back on Monday, February 13.

The victim, De'Aryn Hamilton, was a football and basketball player at Caldwell County High School.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Palmer was taken into custody without incident.

