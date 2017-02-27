Watch: Video shows U.S. Marshals arresting escaped Warrick Co. man

A Warrick County man who escaped from a Louisville halfway house was captured by a U.S. Marshals task force.

Authorities say 35-year-old William Fulks of Chandler escaped from that halfway house on February 18th.

He was serving the remainder of his 10-year prison sentence for making meth.

The Fugitive task force tracked Fulks to a motel in Rockport and arrested him Sunday night after he threatened officers that he would quote "come out blazing."

Viewer Jake Schnelle sent us a video of the arrest. We want to warn you, there is graphic language.

Deputies from Vanderburgh County were part of that task force.

Fulks is now being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on the escape warrant from Kentucky.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.