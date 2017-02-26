Aces drop series finale at Southern Miss

Southern Miss rode big fifth and sixth innings to victory on Sunday afternoon as the University of Evansville baseball team was dealt its first sweep of the 2017 season, falling 18-2 in the series finale at Pete Taylor Park.

With the loss, the Aces drop to 1-6 on the year, and Southern Miss improves to 6-1.

After Trey Hair put the Aces ahead early, homering in the top of the first inning, UE starter Justin Hayden didn't allow a hit until the third, when LeeMarcus Boyd led off the frame with a single. He'd eventually work his way to third via Dylan Bordeax being struck by an errant pitch and a Mason Irby sacrifice bunt before eventually scoring on a Hunter Slater groundout to level the contest.

UE would fall behind in the fifth when six straight singles plated four runs for USM. An error, groundout and single resulted in two more to send the Aces into the sixth facing a 7-1 deficit.

In the sixth, 15 Golden Eagles walked to the plate as the Aces surrendered 11 runs on eight hits to fall behind 18-1.

A Korbin Williams homer reclaimed one of the runs in the ensuing half-inning.

Williams was the only UE hitter with multiple hits on the day. The Newburgh native was 2-for-4 at the plate, but the Aces were out-hit overall 18-18.

Taylor Braley and Casey Maack led the way for the hosts as each went 3-for-5 with a pair of scores and combined to knock in six more. Bordeaux and Irby each had two hits with three RBI, and Matthew Guidry enjoyed a 2-for-2 outing at the plate.

Hayden (1-1) earned the loss after giving up six runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings of work, and Stevie Powers (2-0) picked up the victory for USM.

UE will return to action next weekend with a home series against Milwaukee at Charles H. Braun Stadium.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Athletics