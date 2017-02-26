Scott Township Fire Dept. begins preparing for Cottages for Kids

It's about time for local business to start preparing for this year's Cottages for Kids contest. It's a project the Make a Wish Foundation started last year.

Right now, first responders at the Scott Township Fire Department are brainstorming ideas before they start building their Make a Wish cottage, but they are also hoping to double the number of cottages at the parades of homes this year.

It's a contest the Make a Wish Foundation started last year, where local businesses in the area work to build cottages that will be raffled off to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation in the area.

The cottages will be raffled off at the Parade of Homes in June. Last year, the Scott Township Department built a cottage with a fire theme, and they say they will probably stick with the same theme this year too. Since last year was such a success, the department is hoping to get others involved this time around.

The deadline for entries to commit to building a cottage is March 23.

For the fire department, construction on building this year's cottage hasn't begun yet, but we are told they hope to begin work soon.

