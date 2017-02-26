Purple Aces draw Indiana State in opening game of Arch Madness

For the fifth time in six years, the University of Evansville men's basketball team will face its final regular season opponent at Arch Madness as the Purple Aces will face Indiana State on Thursday.

Evansville clinched the #8 seed and will face the 9th-seeded Sycamores at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Missouri Valley Conference TV Network. It is also the second year in a row that UE will face Indiana State in the MVC Tournament. Last year, the Aces earned a 68-42 victory over ISU in the semifinals.

The squads split a pair of meetings this season with the games being decided by just three points. Indiana State took an 85-84 overtime win in Terre Haute on February 1 while Evansville held strong on its home court on Saturday, hanging on for a 65-63 win.

This year's tournament is the second time the Aces have drawn the #8 seed. In 2007, UE faced #9 Drake, falling by a final of 82-68. Evansville and Indiana State have met four times in Arch Madness with the teams splitting the four games.