Fire that destroyed Newburgh home rekindles overnight

A fire that destroyed a home in Warrick County started burning again early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called back off Yankeetown Road just before one to put out the rekindled flames.

The original fire started Sunday afternoon and burned for more than four hours.

Yankeetown, Ohio Township, Chandler, Luce, Boonville, and Newburgh fire departments worked together to fight the blaze. Because of a lot of items in the home, it was difficult for crews to contain the fire.

The homeowner told fire officials she saw fire in the kitchen when she got up. That's when she called 911 and got out of the house.

We're told three people and a dog lived in the home. Everyone was able to get out and there were no injuries.

One Chandler firefighter went to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Red Cross was on scene providing food and drinks. They also stepped in to help the family.

Right now, fire officials are working to try and determine what caused this fire. We will keep you updated.

