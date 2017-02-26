Fire that destroyed Newburgh home rekindles overnight

Illinois legislators are running out of time. It's been over two years since they passed a budget, and the deadline is midnight Wednesday. If they don't pass a budget, 911 call centers across the state could lose funding.More >>
Crews are on the scene of a fire in Vanderburgh County. The sheriff's office tweeted the first is in the 5800 block of New Harmony Road, between Koring Road and Marx Road. We have a crew heading to the scene. Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.More >>
Everybody and everything could use a little refresher from time to time, including Evansville's water infrastructure. Some of the water infrastructures have been in place for over 100 years.More >>
The warmer weather is here and that means, lots of motorcyclists are out on the roads. Law enforcement officers are reminding drivers to be on the look out.More >>
A recent post made by a man who lives on Rode Road got the attention of local authorities, but not in the way he hoped.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
Five Staton Correctional Facility correctional officers were arrested last week following a three-month investigation, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.More >>
A refugee from the Congo screamed for help early Monday morning in Houston. He was found naked and dead.More >>
