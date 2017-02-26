UIC edges women’s tennis, 4-3

A battle that went down to the wire saw UIC earn a 4-3 win over the University of Evansville women's tennis team on Sunday morning at Evergreen Racquet and Fitness.

"This was a close match and it came down to a third set at #5 singles to decide it," Purple Aces coach Jayson Wiseman said. "I'm very proud of how hard we played all weekend, it's just frustrating to give such a fantastic effort and all lose both matches on the weekend."

Evansville picked up the opening point in doubles with Theodora Soldatou and Chicko Yamada earning a 6-3 win over Melika Leblanc and Rachel Le Comber at flight one. Diana Tkachenko and Nicoli Pereira were victorious at #3 doubles, defeating Georgia Sanders and Stefana Vasic, 6-4.

Tkachenko made the start at top singles and won the decision over Oana Manole, 6-1, 6-1. Daria Pentsova was victorious at #4 singles as she topped Bianca Zuzu, 6-4, 6-7 (0-3), 6-0. The biggest battle of the day was in flight five as Miranda Rodriguez got past Andrea Pascual-Larrinaga, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

The Aces are back in action on March 3 at the University of Cincinnati.

Tennis Match Results

Evansville vs UIC

Feb 26, 2017 at Evergreen Park, Ill.

(Evergreen Racquet & Fitness)

UIC 4, Evansville 3

Singles competition

1. TKACHENKO, Diana (UE) def. MANOLE, Oana (UIC) 6-1, 6-1

2. SANDERS, Georgie (UIC) def. YAMADA, Chieko (UE) 6-2, 6-0

3. LEBLANC, Melika (UIC) def. PEREIRA, Nicoli (UE) 6-2, 6-0

4. PENTSOVA, Daria (UE) def. ZUZU, Bianca (UIC) 6-4, 6-7 (0-3), 6-0

5. RODRIGUEZ, Miranda (UIC) def. PASCUAL-LARRINAGA, A (UE) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4

6. LE COMBER, Rachel (UIC) def. BRGULJAN, Andjela (UE) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. SOLDATOU, Theodora/YAMADA, Chieko (UE) def. LEBLANC, Melika/LE COMBER, Rachel (UIC) 6-3

2. MANOLE, Oana/RODRIGUEZ, Miranda (UIC) vs. BRGULJAN, Andjela/PENTSOVA, Daria (UE) 4-5, unfinished

3. TKACHENKO, Diana/PEREIRA, Nicoli (UE) def. SANDERS, Georgie/VASIC, Stefana (UIC) 6-4

Courtesy: UE Media Relations