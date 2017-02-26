Small field fire breaks out in Gibson Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Small field fire breaks out in Gibson Co.

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

Crews were busy putting out a small field fire in Gibson County late Sunday afternoon.

It broke out in a wooded field along I-69 about two miles south of the Ft. Branch exit.

There is no word on what started it. It is one of several field fires over the past few days.

There is smoke and you can see a few flames.

