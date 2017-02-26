Pro-Thunderbolts develop their players

The Pro-Thunderbolts have seen plenty of roster movement with, trades, releases, and most importantly call-ups.

This season, the team has had about eight guys called up to the ECHL including Brandon Lubin who was just in Utah, Brad Cuzner who is in Wichita, Austin McKay who is still in Rapid City, and Justin MacDonald who is doing well in Cincinnati.

Head Coach Jeff Pyle says a big goal is to do well and make it into playoffs, but he also takes call-ups as a huge win for this first-year organization and says it helps create a foundation to build on.

