Extended Highlights: Lady Aces beat IL State on Senior day 60-56 - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Extended Highlights: Lady Aces beat IL State on Senior day 60-56 and improve to 11-16 on the year

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The  Lady Aces beat Illinois State on Senior day 60-56 and improve to 11-16 on the year.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly