Megan’s Minute with Junior Thunderbolt Captain and Forward Brand - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Megan’s Minute with Junior Thunderbolt Captain and Forward Brandon Rozema

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Rozema has 17 goals and 16 assists this season. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly