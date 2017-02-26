IL man arrested after admitting to photographing juvenile boy performing sexual acts

An Illinois man is facing a felony charge after admitting to sheriff's deputies that he engaged in sexual acts with a 16 year old boy.

Daniel S. Smith, 28-years-old, of Steeleville, IL, is charged with Child Exploitation, as a Level 5 Felony.

According to the police report, a child sexual abuse complaint was made around 2:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn on Rusher Creek Road in Evansville. The parents of a 16 year old boy found Smith and their son engaging in sexual acts, the police report states.

The teenage boy met Smith on a social media website earlier this year. According to the report, Smith drove to the boy's Evansville residence and picked him up to go to the Holiday Inn.

During the interview with sheriff's deputies, Smith admitted to taking pictures of the teenage boy performing sexual acts on him.

Smith is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail and no bond has been set.

