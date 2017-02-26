IL man arrested after admitting to photographing juvenile boy performing sexual acts

The city of Evansville announced Tuesday that they will be hosting the 2017 Regional Neighborhood Network Conference.More >>
An Evansville man is in the Vanderburgh County jail with on no bond after police say he admitted to dealing heroin.More >>
Jeff Dunham is coming back to Evansville. The comedian and ventriloquist is on the second leg of his "Perfectly Unbalanced" international tour.More >>
According to police, it happened Monday around 5 p.m. at Edgefit Sports and Fitness in the 4000 block of Frederica Street.More >>
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Subway on Monday.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Police are investigating a fight at a Tigerland bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.More >>
TSA officers say they detected the .380 caliber handgun and ammunition as the Florida man was passing through the Checkpoint B precheck lane.More >>
Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's national security adviser, received a dreaded 3 a.m. phone call, reporting the U.S. was under nuclear attack.More >>
Smith was booked in the Rankin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
