Local firefighter thankful for community support during recovery

The German Township firefighter involved in a serious motorcycle crash earlier this month is telling us about his near-death experience.

On Saturday, Lieutenant Chris Taylor was able to step out of physical therapy rehab for a few hours to enjoy a dinner at St. Joe Tavern on Evansville's north side.

Taylor tells us he's been busy recovering in several units of rehab since his accident on west Lloyd Expressway.

"My brain is kind of really learning the basic processes," said Taylor. "Stuff that I should already know, I kind of have to relearn. Things that are really simple to you and me my brain has to pick up again."

Taylor tells us he suffered brain bleeding, lacerations to his liver, broken arms, damaged his right kidney and has a contusion on his lungs.

Over the last month, many in the community came together to help raise money for those costly medical bills, St. Joe Tavern being one of them.

We asked Chris if he remembered what happened the night of the crash.

"No, it was completely a blank space in my memory," said Taylor. "I'm pretty glad that I don't remember it."

He and his parents say they are so grateful for all the support.

Taylor's mother, Robyn Taylor, tells us if it weren't for her son wearing his motorcycle helmet, he wouldn't be alive today.

"Check it out, this is the helmet," Robyn showed us. "It's got some scuffs," she pointed to tiny marks on the thick helmet.

"My husband looked at it (that night). I didn't want to look at it. This is the first time I've looked at it. My husband said, it looks great," Robyn explained. "I mean it took a beating, but that's what saved his life in the grace of God."

Lieutenant Chris Taylor tells us he hopes to get back to fighting fires and saving people's lives. He's on the right track.

