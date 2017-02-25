New Harmony home, business, becomes engulfed in flames

Antiques Plus on Romain road in New Harmony is a family-run shop that's been around for decades.

The family that runs the shop was down in Nashville setting up a booth when they heard the news, but when they got home, almost nothing was left.

It was Chris Logan's first home, where he grew up. After getting the call about what happened, he rushed over to help.

"It's one of the worst moments, seeing it being a complete loss knowing that's everything they had ever worked for," Logan said.

It took close to two hours for four fire departments to douse the flames and stop hot spots from reigniting. Crews say when they got to the scene, they knew nothing was salvageable.

No one was inside the home, but the family's dog, Bubba, was in the backyard. He ran as far away as he could before the fire department got him to safety.

"Being out of town, doing your job and to get a phone call to tell you your house has been burned down, I'm sure is not an easy task to come home to," said New Harmony Fire Chief Kris Scarafia.

Teams still haven't found where the fire started; that requires a fire marshal. Logan tells me, this won't be something he digests in a day.

"It'll probably be mid-cleanup, that it actually hits that everything's changed," Logan said.

Fire departments are still looking into what started that fire.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.