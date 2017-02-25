Another offensive outburst as Eagles improve to 6-0

University of Southern Indiana Softball racked up another 21 runs Saturday as it defeated Northwood University, 13-11, and Ohio Dominican University, 8-1, on day 2 of the Midwest Region Crossover at Deaconess Sports Park.

The Screaming Eagles (6-0) had a combined 23 hits, led by sophomore utility player Caitlyn Bradley (Forest, Indiana). Bradley had four hits and scored four runs, earned the save in the opening game, and had the complete-game victory in the nightcap.

Southern Indiana (6-0): 13, Northwood (1-2): 11

-Box Score

USI scored three runs in both the second and third innings and tacked on two more in the top of the fourth for an 8-0 lead; but a seven-run fourth inning for Northwood left the Eagles feeling uneasy heading into the final three frames.

The Eagles responded in the fifth inning as senior catcher Haley Hodges (Portage, Indiana) and senior shortstop Lexi Reese (Lebanon, Indiana) had RBIs to increase USI’s lead to 10-7.

USI added three more runs in the sixth as sophomore second baseman Claire Johnson (Pittsboro, Indiana) scored on a wild pitch, while Reese and junior outfielder Shelby Tate (Mattoon, Illinois) each had RBIs to put the Eagles up 13-7.

Northwood (1-2) hit its second grand slam of the game in the sixth inning to cut the Eagles’ advantage to two runs; but Bradley came on in seventh to close the door on the Timberwolves’ rally.

Earlier in the game Johnson had a two-run triple in the third inning, while Hodges had a two-run home run in the fourth. Junior third baseman Mena Fulton (Bloomington, Indiana) also had a run-scoring double in the third inning.

Freshman pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky) came on in relief to earn her third win of the year.

Southern Indiana: 8, Ohio Dominican (3-6): 1

-Box Score

The Eagles scored once in the top of the first and twice in both the second and third innings before a three-run fourth frame broke the game wide open.

Senior outfielder Grace Clark (Indianapolis, Indiana) hit a two-run home run to put the Eagles up, 3-0, in the second inning. Clark followed Fulton’s sacrifice fly in the third inning with an RBI-groundout as the Eagles went up, 5-0.

In the fourth, Reese and Johnson sandwiched RBIs around a pinch-hit, RBI-single by junior Alex Logan (Carleton, Michigan) as USI extended its advantage to 8-0.

Bradley’s bid for a no-hitter was broken up in the fifth inning as Ohio Dominican pitcher/infielder Casey Murdoch’s double led to a tally, which extended the contest for the Panthers.

Bradley (1-0) had six strikeouts and no walks as she scattered five hits throughout the final three innings of the game to earn the decision in her first start of the year.

USI concludes the Midwest Region Crossover Sunday when it takes on Hillsdale College at 10 a.m. and Saginaw Valley State University at noon.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations