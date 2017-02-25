Thunderbolts host Peoria for Superhero Night

The Evansville Pro Thunderbolts are hosting Peoria yet again and will be looking to channel their inner superhero and get the win.

Peoria is third in the SPHL Standings, and so far this week the Thunderbolts have lost to them twice: once at home and once on the road.

Tonight, they will look to turn things around and head coach Jeff Pyle says they have to stop making critical mistakes, find the back of the net, and gain some confidence.

