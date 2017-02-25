Extended Highlights: UE men beat Indiana State 65-63 on Senior D - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Extended Highlights: UE men beat Indiana State 65-63 on Senior Day.

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: University of Evansville) (Source: University of Evansville)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

UE men beat Indiana State 65-63 on Senior Day.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly