The Mighty Oaks improved to 18-7 on the season, defeating the Falcons of Kansas Christian College 85-58. Today was senior day, honoring the two OCU senior players, and two managers, as Carlos Avina, Matt Lucas, Kody Sloan and Kansas Carpenter were each recognized prior to the starting lineups.

Addison Wagler led all scorers in the game, shooting 11-16 from the field, posting 26 points. Andrew Scott added 18 counters, going 7-12 from the field, including 4-8 from three point range. Lucas posted 14 counters in the win, while Logan Worthington came up with a double-double, scoring 12 points and hauling in a game high 12 rebounds. Avina made his only shot, grabbed a rebound and handed out an assist, making his first start of the year.

Joshua Plain went 7-16 from the field for the Falcons, including 4-10 from three point range, on his way to a team best 18 points. Kadaro Thomas added nine points, while Demarkiyo Devoil chipped in with eight points and eight rebounds.

For the game, OCU shot 34-69 (49.3%) from the field, including 8-18 (44.4%) from three point range. KCC made 22-56 (39.3%) of their shots, going 8-22 (36.4%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks made 9-14 (64.3%) from the foul line, compared to 6-8 (75.0%) for the visitors.

OCU held a 45-27 rebounding advantage, including a 17-7 lead on the offensive boards. The Oaks handed out 18 assists as a team, compared to 11 for KCC, while winning the turnover battle 16-10.

The Mighty Oaks will return to action in the Christian College National Invitational Tournament, held in the Johnson Center, March 9-11.

