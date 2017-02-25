Hollywood actor Michael Rosenbaum in town - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hollywood actor Michael Rosenbaum in town

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Newburgh's own Michael Rosenbaum is taking a break from Hollywood to spend time in town.

Rosenbaum is a successful director and actor. Most of you know him as Lex Luther in the hit show 'Smallville.'

We caught up with him skating with Pro-Thunderbolts' players right before their big game. 

It turns out Rosenbaum is pretty good on skates.

"They flew me out here; I got to see all my friends, I'm bringing like 100 people out to the game tonight," Rosenbaum said. "It's a good cause and to just raise awareness for the Thunderbolts."

