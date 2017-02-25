UE remembers Ron Glass

Alumni and friends of the late Ron Glass took the time to share their favorite memories of him on Saturday.

Ron Glass was born in Evansville and graduated from UE.

He went on to star on popular TV shows like "Barney Miller" and "Firefly."

Glass passed away in November from breathing problems. What his friends remember him for the most is how he broke down racial barriers.

"He wasn't willing to compromise his talent, just to get work," said David Shaheed, a former classmate. "His talent was such that he was able to carve out a niche for himself that opened the way for other actors."

The ceremony ended with a reception in the lobby.

