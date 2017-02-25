Citizens ask officials to hold town hall meeting

Members of the Indivisible Group held up signs asking for a chance to speak to their representatives (WFIE)

For at least the second straight week, concerned citizens in the Tri-State were protesting on the streets, asking their elected leaders to hold a town hall meeting.

On Saturday, members of the Indivisible Group held up signs asking for a chance to speak to their representatives.

They tell us they're concerned about decisions made by the Trump Administration.

The group has reached out to their congressman and senator's offices but have yet to hear back.

As of now, Congressman Larry Buschon and Senators Joe Donnelly and Todd Young have not yet held an official town hall meeting.

