UE Tennis plays tough on Saturday at Iowa

In their first match of the weekend, the University of Evansville women's tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision to the University of Iowa.

Earning the point for UE once again was freshman Diana Tkachenko, who topped Zoe Douglas at #2 singles, 6-7, 6-3, 10-5. Tkachenko and teammate Nicoli Pereira played well at #2 doubles as they were tied 3-3 in an unfinished match against the Hawkeye's Kristen Thoms and Adorabol Huckleby.

Chieko Yamada put up a fight at top singles, falling to Elise Van Heuvelen, 6-3, 6-0. Andrea Pascual-Larrinaga saw action at 5th flight singles, falling to Huckleby, 6-1, 6-4. Full results are below.

Evansville will next travel to UIC for a Sunday morning match-up at 10 a.m.

Tennis Match Results

University of Evansville vs Iowa Hawkeyes Feb 25, 2017 at Iowa Hawkeyes 6, University of Evansville 1

Singles competition

1. Elise Van Heuvelen (IOWA) def. Chieko Yamada (UE) 6-3, 6-0

2. Diana Tkachenko (UE) def. Zoe Douglas (IOWA) 6-7, 6-3, 10-5

3. Anastasia Reimchen (IOWA) def. Nicoli Pereira (UE) 6-0, 6-0

4. Kristen Thoms (IOWA) def. Daria Pentsova (UE) 6-0, 6-3

5. Adorabol Huckleby (IOWA) def. Andrea Pascual-Larri (UE) 6-1, 6-4

6. Aimee Tarun (IOWA) def. Andjela Brguljan (UE) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. Elise Van Heuvelen/Zoe Douglas (IOWA) def. Andjela Brguljan/Daria Pentsova (UE) 6-1

2. Kristen Thoms/Adorabol Huckleby (IOWA) vs. Diana Tkachenko/Nicoli Pereira (UE) 3-3, unfinished

3. Aimee Tarun/Natalie Looney (IOWA) def. Andrea Pascual-Larri/Chieko Yamada (UE) 6-2

Courtesy: UE Media Relations