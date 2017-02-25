Men’s basketball earns 65-63 Senior Day win against Indiana State

On his Senior Day, Jaylon Brown scored a game-high 24 points and hit the winning free throws to give the University of Evansville men's basketball team a 65-63 win over Indiana State in the home finale on Saturday at the Ford Center.

It just worked out very well that Jaylon had the ball in his hand and was able to knock down those free throw on Senior Day," UE head coach Marty Simmons said. "I am proud of him and all of our guys, especially the seniors. At Evansville, our seniors have a chance to personally thank the fans and those who helped them and to do that after a win is even better."

Brown was 8-of-17 from the field and added seven more free throws to his season tally for the Purple Aces (15-16, 6-12 MVC). He also grabbed 8 rebounds, tying Christian Benzon for the team high. David Howard notched 14 points in the victory while grabbing 7 rebounds in 36 minutes of work. Solomon Hainna finished the game with a career-high of 8 points while grabbing four boards.

Three Sycamores (11-19, 5-13 MVC) notched double figures, led by T.J. Bell, who had 14 points. Jordan Barnes and Brenton Scott finished with 11 apiece.

David Howard recorded 11 points in the first half while Jaylon Brown had 10 to give Evansville a 30-25 lead at the break. After Indiana State took a 9-8 lead, the Aces went on a 14-2 run to open up their largest lead at 22-11 with 7:31 remaining in the first half.

Over the next four minutes, the Sycamores roared back when a layup from Everett Clemons got ISU within a pair at 25-23. The Aces were able to regroup and add to the lead in the final moments, heading to the break with a 30-25 advantage.

Indiana State opened up the second half on a 9-2 run as they went back on top at 34-32 when Clemons hit his third bucket of the game. The Aces responded with a 10-3 stretch as they went back up by five at 42-37 on a Dru Smith jumper. Evansville continued to hold the lead with six minutes remaining as a pivotal play saw UE block a breakaway by ISU and turn that into points via a Brown jumper.

The bucket by Brown put Evansville up 60-53. Over the next 2:35, Indiana State reeled off five in a row to get within a pair before a Howard free throw ended the stretch. T.J. Bell got ISU even closer with a jumper to make it a 61-60 game in favor of UE with two minutes remaining. Two free throws saw UE go back up by three entering the final minute of play. That is when a foul on a 3-point shot sent Jordan Barnes to the line to shoot three. He connected on each one, tying the score at 63-63 with 32 ticks on the clock.

With the shot clock winding down on UE's final possession, Jaylon Brown was fouled on a drive to the basket, sending him to the line where he drained both. That proved to be the winner as a Brenton Scott 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell short giving the Aces a 65-63 win.

Hitting 45.8% of their shots, the Aces outshot Indiana State, who finished the game at 36.1%. UE also finished with a 43-35 rebounding advantage.

The time and opponent for UE's first game at Arch Madness will officially be announced on Sunday morning by the league.

