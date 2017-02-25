Identity released of body found near Pigeon Creek; No foul play suspected

Foul play is not suspected in the death of the person discovered on Thursday near Pigeon Creek.

Kasey Collins, 38-years-old, of Evansville, was identified by Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, as the person who was found deceased along the Greenway close to Pigeon Creek.

Official investigating after body discovered near Greenway

According to Lockyear, no trauma or injury to Collins was found during the autopsy. While the final toxicology results are pending, it is believed Collins' cause of death were of natural causes.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.