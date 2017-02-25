Identity released of body found near Pigeon Creek; No foul play suspected

New information on the police chase last night that spanned three counties. Kentucky state Police say the chase started in Evansville, crossed state lines, stretching from Evansville through Henderson, all the way to Owensboro.More >>
New information on the police chase last night that spanned three counties. Kentucky state Police say the chase started in Evansville, crossed state lines, stretching from Evansville through Henderson, all the way to Owensboro.More >>
Memorial Day service took place out at Oak Hill Cemetery on Monday. Guests heard renditions of President Lincoln's Gettysburg Address and the national anthem and saw the placing of a memorial wreath, as well as a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.More >>
Memorial Day service took place out at Oak Hill Cemetery on Monday. Guests heard renditions of President Lincoln's Gettysburg Address and the national anthem and saw the placing of a memorial wreath, as well as a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.More >>
The community came together around the Shelton Memorial on the riverfront this morning in honor of its local veterans.More >>
The community came together around the Shelton Memorial on the riverfront this morning in honor of its local veterans.More >>
Several Memorial Day events taking place across the nation, including a 5K and 10K in Evansville to bring attention to those who have served.More >>
Several Memorial Day events taking place across the nation, including a 5K and 10K in Evansville to bring attention to those who have served.More >>
People at New Lake Campground in Oakland City said they're really enjoying the new renovations at New Lake Campground in Oakland City.More >>
People at New Lake Campground in Oakland City said they're really enjoying the new renovations at New Lake Campground in Oakland City.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The parachutist hit the water after he cut away from his broken chute, The team jump, featuring the Navy SEAL Leap Frogs, was part of Fleet Week for New York Harbor,More >>
The parachutist hit the water after he cut away from his broken chute, The team jump, featuring the Navy SEAL Leap Frogs, was part of Fleet Week for New York Harbor,More >>
A 73-year-old Australian fisherman says he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 9-foot great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet.More >>
A 73-year-old Australian fisherman says he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 9-foot great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>