Where to watch Wood Memorial title game

State championship basketball in the Hoosier State, it does not get much better than that.

The 1-A State title game features two teams who have rarely tasted defeat this season. The Wood Memorial Lady Trojans enter this title bout with a record of 28-1, while their competition Union City comes in with a 24-4 record.

At the half, the Lady Trojans had the lead over the Union City Indians, 33-25. You can watch the game live, by clicking the following link; WATCH: 1-A State Championship Game stream.

