Evansville man charged with Child Molesting after investigation

One person has been arrested following an investigation into child molestation allegations.

Cory J. Gibbs, 32-years-old, of Evansville, is charged with:

Child Molesting, Level 4 Felony.

Five counts of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Level 5 Felony.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's detectives began an investigation after allegations of sexual abuse arose from a person at Holly's House. According to the police report, detectives met with a 15 year old, who claimed to be sexually abused by Gibbs multiple times.

Gibbs provided the teenage victim with alcohol while the sexual assault took place, the report states.

According to the police report, Gibbs admitted to the detectives in an interview that he did sexually abuse the victim at his home on the north side of Evansville. He was then taken into custody and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he awaits his court appearance.

