Local U.S. Marine sings national anthem for brother's senior night

U.S. Marine Samuel Baker sings the National Anthem for senior night at the Castle High School basketball game.

A local U.S. Marine is back home after months of training and he had a special tribute for his brother.

We were there to watch it all unfold at Castle High School's boy's basketball senior night.

All eyes and ears were on Samuel Baker when he took the mic to sing the national anthem before tip-off.

"I'm a little nervous, it's been awhile since I've performed in front of a crowd," Samuel told us before stepping on the court.

Sure enough, he sang like a pro.

"Whew," he smiled with relief while the crowd cheered.

He tells us he's always loved music and performing. He's a Castle grad himself, and his brother is a senior on the Knights' squad.

"It's great that he's back," Samuel's brother, Jordan Baker told us. "You know, when he was gone, a lot was different, but ever since he got back he hasn't changed a bit. He's definitely tougher, he's a lot more responsible," said Jordan. "It's really cool to see what the Marines will do to you. Seeing him sing up there wearing the uniform definitely makes me emotional."

His family loved every minute of it, and even strangers stopped to thank Samuel for his service.

His parents tell us it's not easy when he's rarely home, but they're so proud of him.

"It's really a good on a night like tonight just to see all of my kids here," said Samuel's mother, Vanessa Baker. "It's the first time we've all been together for a while."

Certainly a night the family will never forget. Samuel's parents won't have him home for much longer. They tell us he's getting ready for a trip to the middle east soon.

