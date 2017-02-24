Lady Diamond Aces earn Music City split

The Purple Aces softball team rallied for a 3-2 win in game one on Friday evening before Belmont fought back for a 14-0 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday evening in Nashville.

“Today was a tale of two teams,” UE head coach Mat Mundell said. “We showed up and battled to beat a good undefeated team in game 1 and then just lost it in game 2; we need to find a way to be more consistent and put together a complete game.”

Belmont (9-1) grabbed the upper hand in the second inning of game one, plating the first two runs of the game. Jess Andree had an RBI double and a run scored in the inning. Brooklin Lee kept the Aces in check at the circle, but Evansville was able to get the offense going in the top half of the 6th. Michal Luckett led off with a single before stealing second. That brought Chandra Parr up to the plate, who delivered with a double to center. Next up was Morgan Florey, who singled to center to knot the score at 2-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Bruins threatened again, loading up the bases, but Florey forced the final out. It looked like a quick top of the 7th for UE after the first two batters struck out, but some 2-out magic gave the Aces more life. McKenzie Johnson hit a 2-out pinch hit single and was pinch run for by Brittany Hay. Hay stole second and would score on a Luckett single to right. Belmont got their leadoff batter on in the bottom of the frame before Florey got the final three outs to preserve the second win in a row for the Aces.

Florey went the distance once again, giving up two earned runs on seven hits. She picked up her first win over the season. Luckett registered two of the Aces’ five hits in the game.

A quick 5-0 start in the bottom of the first inning of the second game saw Belmont earn a 14-0 win in game two. The Bruins also posted six in the second and three in the third to clinch win in five innings. Evansville was held to two hits in the game as Kristin Koepke and Morgan Lambert each made it on base. Shortstop Sami Long led the Bruin offense, going 1-2 with a pair of runs scored and four RBIs.

