Evansville man receives teddy bear with recording of daughter's heartbeat

You never know how watching the news might pay off.

For one Evansville man, it means one day soon he'll get to meet the woman who has the heart of the daughter he lost.

Eugene Stogsdill saw a story we ran on 14 News at 4 on Wednesday about a heart transplant recipient in Louisville who sent a Teddy Bear to the family of her donor.

Eugene had just gotten a teddy bear like that in the mail and it wasn't just any teddy bear.

"I read the letter and I think about three-quarters of the way through, the letter, it says that she recorded the heartbeat of my daughter and if you squeeze its right hand, you'll hear her heart," said Eugene.

"I received my new heart and I was so thankful," said Lisa Russell. "I remember going into surgery and I was thinking about the family and I was celebrating life and they were all still grieving. Every day I live so thankful for the life of my donor."

Elaine Stogsdill-Baker was the youngest of Eugene and Linda Stogsdill's seven children. After getting sick with excruciating headaches, Elaine died of a stroke and heart attack.

But her heart continues to beat inside Lisa and the teddy bear.

"She compared getting a heart to being a newlywed and learning to live together and they have their ups and downs," said Eugene.

Now that the connection has been made, Eugene and Lisa want to meet.

"I was in turmoil for signing off on donating her organs, but she had signed off on her license for it and I finally got peace about it about a month ago. You can't do any more for a human being."

Eugene told us that five people got Elaine's organs and to the best of his knowledge, all five are still alive because of it.

