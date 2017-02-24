Restaurants, Hotels benefit from crowds at GLVC D2 Softball Tournament

Thirteen different Division II Women's Softball teams from the midwest, packing local hotels for the weekend. Benefiting them, and the Deaconess Sports Park.

"That's the purpose of this park is to bring people in to stay in hotels," says Tim Fulton, Director of Sports Facilities of the Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The tournament was organized by the Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau. They say me their main source of income is hotel tax dollars.

Hitters are scoring a lot of runs. The same goes for local eateries. Debbie Lobdell isn't from here, but always orders Jason's deli whenever her team is on the road.

"The food is delicious. We've had it in the past and they deliver," Lobdell says.

Being delivered by Ericka Schmitt, who has to make two trips to get all the food from her car. Taking advantage of the need for comfort food at sporting events.

"what usually happens is they call us and they're like oh the whole teams gonna be there in an hour, can you make space? and then the whole team will come in and then they'll sit down quickly eat and then go. "We do provide the healthy option so then whenever the sports teams come into town, that's basically what they were looking for," Schmitt says.

The GLVC Softball Tournament runs until this Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.