EPD officers accused of using excessive force could head back to work soon

Three EPD officers cleared of using excessive force during an October arrest could be back to work next week

The decision was made Thursday night after a marathon 13-hour EPD Merit Commission meeting.

We heard dozens of testimonials from the veteran officers about what happened that night.

We watched body cam video of the arrest of Mark Healy-- and heard from EPD Chief Billy Bolin.

Bolin accused those officers of using excessive force and says the Sergeant who stood by on scene should've stopped it.

"We need the public's trust. We need their support. And our other officers, when they do something right, the public needs to know they're doing the right things. And I think when you do this to a handcuffed individual and act the way they did, you absolutely erase that 25 years." says Chief Bolin.

In the end, the Merit Board ruled in of Officers Nick Henderson and Mark Decamps and Sgt Kyle Kassel.

We reached out to the officers, Evansville police, The FOP, and Merit Board members.

We wanted to know how the board reached its decision and what the next steps will be for these officers. A liaison for the board told us by law, they're not allowed to say what happens in executive session.

We set up an interview with Evansville's FOP President, but he canceled 30 minutes before we were supposed to meet.

As of news time, we haven't heard back from EPD, but we did talk with one of the officers in the investigation.

He didn't want to go on camera but was in good spirits when he told us he's looking forward to getting back to work.

As for officer Marcus Craig... He has yet to face disciplinary action.

He applied for a disability pension after the Healy arrest. The commission delayed his hearings, over concerns that he would lose his disability pension if he was fired.

