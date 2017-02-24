Oakland City community supporting statebound Lady Trojans

Local say that the Wood Memorial Lady Trojans going to the State Championship has really brought the community together, and some are saying it's even revived the community.

Driving through Oakland City, you can see pictures, posters, and paint covering the windows of businesses.

Everything from restaurants, to churches, and even the car wash is decked out in green and gold, to let the girls know, they have the support of the community.

Supporters say, the magic of team's journey to state, has taken over Oakland City.

"It really revives the community and people speak to each other that haven't spoken to each other for a while because they want to talk about the game so it just energizes everybody. It's great," said local Bob Rowe.

Community members say the girls have played together since they were in fourth grade.

