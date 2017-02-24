Lady Eagles sweep tournament opener

University of Southern Indiana Softball erupted for a combined 24 runs and 31 hits Friday as it opened the Midwest Region Crossover with a 7-4 win against Trevecca Nazarene University and a 17-2 victory against Ferris State University at Deaconess Sports Park.

Fifteen different players had a hit for the Screaming Eagles, while 10 players had an RBI and eight players had at least two RBIs.

Junior outfielder Olivia Clark-Kittleson (Carbondale, Illinois) went 4-of-5 at the plate with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored to lead USI offensively.

Southern Indiana (4-0): 7, Trevecca Nazarene (3-5): 4

Junior third baseman Mena Fulton (Bloomington, Indiana) went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs as the Eagles rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Trevecca Nazarene, 7-4. Fulton’s two-run single highlighted a three-run fifth inning that put the Eagles up, 4-2.

Sophomore second baseman Claire Johnson (Pittsboro, Indiana) had an RBI-single in the sixth inning as the Eagles answered the Trojan’s tally in the bottom of the fifth frame; then Fulton hit a two-run shot in the top half of the seventh inning to give the Eagles a 7-3 cushion.

Senior outfielder Grace Clark (Indianapolis, Indiana) had a solo home run in the second inning to put the Eagles up, 1-0, but Trevecca Nazarene (3-5) scored runs in the third and fourth innings to go up, 2-1. Senior catcher Haley Hodges (Portage, Indiana) had an RBI-double in the fifth to tie the game prior to Fulton’s two-run single.

Freshman pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt (Louisville, Kentucky), who was named the Herosports.com D2 Hero of the Week Friday afternoon, earned the win. Leonhardt (2-0) gave up four runs, three earned off nine hits in seven innings of work.

Southern Indiana: 17, Ferris State 2

USI (4-0) exploded for 12 runs off 11 hits in the second inning alone as it defeated Ferris State, 17-2, in five innings.

Senior shortstop Lexi Reese (Lebanon, Indiana) had an RBI-double in the bottom of the first inning to give the Eagles a 1-0 advantage. Her two-run single in the second frame put USI in front, 5-0.

Reese went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs, while sophomore outfielder Caitlyn Bradley (Forest, Indiana) went 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Clark-Kittleson and junior first baseman Marleah Fossett (Brownsburg, Indiana) also had two RBIs apiece.

Sophomore pitcher Courtney Atkisson (Bringhurst, Indiana) earned the win after giving up two runs off six hits in five innings of work. Atkisson (2-0) had two strikeouts and just two first-inning walks.

USI returns to action Saturday at the Deaconess Sports Park when it takes on Northwood University at 11 a.m. and Ohio Dominican University at 1 p.m.

Southern Indiana 7, Trevecca Nazarene 4 (Feb 24, 2017 at Evansville, IN)

Southern Indiana.... 010 031 2 - 7 12 2 (3-0)

Trevecca Nazarene... 001 110 1 - 4 9 1 (3-5)

Pitchers:

Southern Indiana - Leonhardt, Jennifer and Hodges, Haley.

Trevecca Nazarene - POWELL, Morgan; HALL, Raygn(5) and COLLINS, Mary.

Win-Leonhardt, Jennifer(2-0) Loss-POWELL, Morgan(1-3) T-2:01 A-67

HR USI - Fulton, Mena (2); Clark, Grace (1).

HR TNUSB - RICHARDSON, Alex.

Weather: Sunny, Windy

Game: 3-CROSS

Southern Indiana 17, Ferris State 2 (Feb 24, 2017 at Evansville, IN)

Ferris State........ 00 0 20 - 2 6 1 (0-2)

Southern Indiana.... 1(12)1 3X - 17 19 0 (4-0)

Pitchers:

Ferris State - Megan Hiler; Erin Utter(2); Sam Bates(2) and Casey Bias.

Southern Indiana - Atkisson,Courtney and Hodges, Haley.

Win-Atkisson,Courtney(2-0) Loss-Megan Hiler(0-1) T-1:32 A-67

HR FS - Emily Reed.

HR USI - Bradley, Caitlyn (1).

