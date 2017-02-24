Hundreds of firefighters expected in Owensboro

Nearly 1,000 firefighters from at least 5 states will be downtown for a convention.

The Green River Fire Association hosts the Bryant Stiles Officers School at the convention center every year.

The firefighters take officer level classes that can help them advance in their departments. The school goes through Sunday.

The exhibit hall is open for everyone Saturday, February 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

