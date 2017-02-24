Diamond Eagles' rally comes up short

The University of Southern Indiana baseball team fell short in a comeback and lost to Wayne State University, 6-5, Friday afternoon in game one of the Dunn Hospitality Invitational. USI is 1-3 to start the spring, while WSU goes to 3-1 in 2017.



The Screaming Eagles took the early 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI-ground out by junior third baseman Sam Griggs (Evansville, Indiana), scoring junior centerfielder Buddy Johnson (Shelbyville, Kentucky). USI would hold the 1-0 lead until the third when WSU scored four times to take command, 4-1.



After WSU increased the margin to 6-1 with two runs in the fourth, USI tried to comeback. The Eagles scored once in the fourth on a RBI-double by senior rightfielder Cody Montgomery (Shepherdsville, Kentucky) and three times in the fifth on an RBI-double by junior designated hitter Nick Gobert (Jasper, Indiana) and a two-run single by junior second baseman Joe Redburn (Newburgh, Indiana) to make the score 6-5.



The USI rally came to an end at that point as the Eagles would not get a runner past second base in the final four innings of the 6-5 final.



On the mound, junior right-hander Kyle Griffin (Morganfield, Kentucky) took the loss for the Eagles. Griffin (0-2) allowed four runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks, while striking out five in three innings of work.



Senior right-hander Lucas Barnett (Sellersburg, Indiana) followed Griffin to the mound and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out two. Sophomore right-hander Austin Krizan (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) finished the game with the best day on the mound, throwing four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three strikeouts.



The Eagles conclude its portion of the Dunn Hospitality Invitational Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when they host Notre Dame College (OH). Notre Dame will enter the weekend with a 1-2 mark.

