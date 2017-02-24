Crews battle large fire at Diversity Vuteq

There's new information on a massive fire at Diversity Vuteq, which is an onsite supplier for Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana in Gibson County.

Crews from Gibson County Fire, Fort Branch Fire, Haubstadt Fire, and Francisco Fire departments responded to the call around 4 p.m. Friday to battle the fire.

A sheriff's deputy tells us the back of the building was fully engulfed. The fire is out, but we're told the exterior wall of the loading dock is damaged.

All team members were evacuated safely. Toyota officials tell us all employees will resume production.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.