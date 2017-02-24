Hwy. 62 reopened after crews put out large brush fire in Hopkins - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hwy. 62 reopened after crews put out large brush fire in Hopkins Co.

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
(Raycom Image)
HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Highway 62 has reopened in Hopkins County after the sheriff's office closed it because of a large brush fire.

We're told it was between KY-454 and KY-1687, near St. Charles.

Transportation cabinet officials say nearby homes were evacuated.

