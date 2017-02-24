Hoops Live: Memorial vs Washington - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: Memorial vs Washington

WASHINGTON, IN (WFIE) -

It came down to the final tick of the clock, but the Washington Hatchets (15-6) edged Mount Carmel 58-57 to take home the Big Eight Conference title last week.

On Friday, the Hatchets looked to sharpen their edge against a Memorial Tigers (13-8) squad that knows all about close shaves, losing on a buzzer beater to North last time out.

