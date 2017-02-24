Hoops Live: North Posey vs Gibson Southern - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: North Posey vs Gibson Southern

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Hoops Live (WFIE) Hoops Live (WFIE)
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

While their overall record may not impress, the North Posey Vikings (11-11) has rolled through the Pocket Athletic Conference and were in a position to lock down the conference crown on Friday.

All they had to do was take down the team that has been tracking them all season long, Gibson Southern (14-8). A Titans' win would force a share of the title.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly