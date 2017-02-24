Hoops Live: Bosse vs Reitz - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hoops Live: Bosse vs Reitz

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
By Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Bosse Bulldogs (14-7), winners of three straight, could clinch second place of the SIAC with a win over crosstown rival Reitz (11-10). But a Panther victory would even the conference records, creating a tie for second place.

