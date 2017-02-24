ISP investigating two-county chase that ended in crash involving sheriff's deputy

State police are investigating a chase that started in Warrick County and ended after a crash in Vanderburgh County.

Sheriff's deputies say a chase started after they tried to pull over a motorcyclist around the 9-mile marker for failing to yield.

They say it continued west on I-64 before the motorcyclist brake-checked the deputy around the 20-mile marker and caused a crash. We're told they reached speeds of 100mph before the crash.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Their name has not been released.

The motorcycle and sheriff's cruiser were towed away.

Traffic was down temporarily while crews worked the scene.

