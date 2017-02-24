Chandler Town Hall closed for the rest of the day after small fire

The Chandler Town Hall will reopen Monday after a small fire filled the building with smoke Friday morning.

Authorities say it broke out around 9:30 in the crawl space.

Chandler fire department assistant chief says leaves were smoking in crawl space of town hall. No damage. @14News pic.twitter.com/pHXgQYOi0p — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) February 24, 2017

Chandler fire crews, along with the Ohio Township fire department worked to put it out. There were no injuries.

