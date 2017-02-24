Wollner pleads guilty in false confession beating case

Debra Wollner withdrew her plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty in connection with the beating of a man to get him to make a false confession in Aleah Beckerle case.

Wollner broke down minutes before she walked into the courtroom Friday morning. She told her attorney she "can't believe Aleah is still gone."

Aleah went missing last July. A month later, Wollner, her girlfriend and Aleah's cousin, Donna Robertson, and James Wilson Jr. were arrested after police got a hold of video of the beating.

All three are facing battery and criminal confinement charges in the case.

As part of her plea agreement, Wollner will be sentenced to three years electronic home detention. Sentencing is set for March 27.

