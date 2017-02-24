Woman ejected from van, pinned underneath in Evansville crash

A woman was taken to the hospital after rollover crash in Evansville.

It happened Friday morning around 9:30 on Waterworks Rd.

According to the sheriff's office, Tydiesha S. Dejarnett was driving on Waterworks when she veered off the road and over-corrected causing her van to rollover at least twice.

We're told Dejarnett was ejected and at one point the vehicle was on top of her. Police say Good Samaritans pulled over to help and rolled the van back on its side to get Dejarnett out.

She was taken from the scene by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says Dejarnett was not wearing her seatbelt and cell phone distraction is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

