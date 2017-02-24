No one hurt in I-69 crash

Traffic is moving again on Interstate 69 near the Morgan Avenue exit.

A van flipped in the southbound lanes Friday morning, blocking one lane of traffic.

We're told a car hit the van, which caused it to flip over.

The drivers of both the van and car were checked out by AMR and were not hurt.

