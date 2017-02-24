Man, woman charged in Henderson robbery case

A man and woman are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery in Henderson.

Police say the robbery happened Sunday in the parking lot of Kelly's Market at 1036 Washington Street.

The victim told police that he drove his girlfriend to Henderson to pick up 19-year-old Carley Humphrey, who needed a ride.

When the victim came out of Kelly's Market, Humphrey was in his car. Police say the victim was then approached by a man with his face wrapped in a towel.

The suspect demanded money while pointing a gun at the victim.

The suspect then took off in a car, but the victim was able to give police a partial plate number.

Police say detectives went to Humphrey's home on Thursday to talk to her about what happened and they say she admitted to being present during the robbery and that her boyfriend, 19-year-old Kaleb Howard, had planned the robbery and was the suspect with the gun.

We're told Howard refused to speak with detectives.

Humphrey and Howard were both arrested and charged with robbery. They are being held in the Henderson County Detention Center.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.